WBBZ-TV Celebrates the Life of Irv Weinstein

If you’re at all familiar with Buffalo, then you probably know the name Irv Weinstein. If you haven’t already heard, “Irv” succumbed to ALS on Tuesday, at the age of 87. Though he was living in California at the time, Irv will forever be associated with Buffalo, as the former anchor of Channel 7’s “Eyewitness News”. For over a decade, Irv made his mark on the station, and all of Buffalo for that matter. You can still hear his voice in the back of your mind, at the mere mention of his name, right?
“I was honored to have worked with him from 1983 until his retirement in 1998 when I was at Channel 7,” wrote John Di Sciullo, Promotion and Production Manager at WBBZ-TV, on the passing of the legendary anchorman. “Here at WBBZ-TV, the station co-sponsored with WKBW the ‘Giants of Buffalo’ event when Irv, Rick (Azar), and Tom (Jolls) reunited at the Buffalo History Museum in March 2014 (lead image). The anchor team paid a visit to our studio for a special interview I conducted along with owner Phil Arno (station owner). We will re-broadcast those two half hour specials Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm (December 27 and December 28).”
The two half hour specials will allow us all an opportunity to reconnect with “Irv” one final time, while listening to stories spanning his 15 year career at the station.
- Di Sciullo worked with Weinstein from 1983 until his retirement in 1998 when he was a programming executive at WKBW.
- Irv hired Phil Arno in the 1970’s, giving him his first job as a television news film photographer.
There will also be another opportunity to tune into the life of Irv, on the Friday edition of “Daily Buzz 716” – LIVE at 10am, when Buffalo storyteller Steve Cichon will discuss many of his fond memories regarding Irv, and his life in Buffalo. Cichon once wrote a book about Irv titled “Irv! Buffalo’s Anchorman – The Irv, Rick & Tom Story.”
Thanks to WBBZ-TV for offering this fantastic tribute to Irv, who was a welcome guest in countless Buffalonians’ homes for a generation.
Lead image: (L-R) Rick, Irv, Tom, and Phil Arno