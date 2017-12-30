Video: “Tailgating RN” goes viral

Buffalo based comedy group FunnyLaughVids has releases its latest video, which has gone viral. For many, the skit might resemble more reality than fiction… it’s just a little too close to home. That’s because it’s based on the infamous antics of Buffalo Bills’ fans – the greatest and most tortured fans in the NFL.
In the video, Nurse Marisa is busy taking care of injured #BillsMafia fans. The cast of Buffalo-based comedians, actors, and crew do a smashing job of capturing the spirit of Bills’ fans, off the field. These days, many of the antics actually get carried onto the field, which shows just how desperate Bills’ fans are to take their minds of the game. Enjoy!