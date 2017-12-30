Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Video: “Tailgating RN” goes viral

0 Comments

Buffalo based comedy group FunnyLaughVids has releases its latest video, which has gone viral. For many, the skit might resemble more reality than fiction… it’s just a little too close to home. That’s because it’s based on the infamous antics of Buffalo Bills’ fans – the greatest and most tortured fans in the NFL.

In the video, Nurse Marisa is busy taking care of injured #BillsMafia fans. The cast of Buffalo-based comedians, actors, and crew do a smashing job of capturing the spirit of Bills’ fans, off the field. These days, many of the antics actually get carried onto the field, which shows just how desperate Bills’ fans are to take their minds of the game. Enjoy!

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments