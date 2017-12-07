Urban Planning & Community Engagement Forum on the Scajaquada Corridor

On Wednesday, December 13, the community is invited to attend an engineering and urban planning presentation, concerning the Scajaquada Corridor and NYSDOT’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS – comment deadline December 18) and position. The forum will be headed up by Ian Lockwood P.E., who is a Livable Transportation Engineer with the Toole Design Group, with offices from Boston to Portland.
Lockwood is not only an early advocate for urban road diets, one of his projects, to replace a major highway project with a Smart Growth Project (along New Jersey Route 31), won Institute of Transportation Engineers’ (ITE) Project of the Year. Now, Lockwood will talk about that success, and others, and how they can help Buffalo to thoughtfully transition the Scajaquada Expressway into a transportation project that is balanced with urbanist sensibilities.
The forum will take place at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center, from 6pm to 8pm, on Wednesday, December 18 – 1300 Elmwood Avenue.