Ugly Sweater Party and Canned Food Drive @ Buffalo Distilling Co.

At least once during the holiday season, it’s required that you attend an Ugly Sweater Party. The problem is, which Ugly Sweater Party should you attend? With so many options, ugly sweaters get pulled in a lot of directions. That’s why we’re here to help. On Saturday, December 16, Buffalo Distilling Co. is hosting an Ugly Sweater Party that is sure to be a blast. Why is this particular event the one to attend? Because a visit to Buffalo Distilling Co. is like stepping into a Rocky Mountain watering hole, without leaving Buffalo. It’s the perfect place to wear a sweater, and in this case, the uglier the better.

Not only will there be prizes handed out for ugliest sweaters, there will also be plenty of vinyl spinning throughout the event. There is also a charitable component – guests to the event are asked to bring canned food to donate to the Food Bank of WNY. People can bring non-perishable canned food, boxed food, baby food, etc. The distillery is asking to bring a minimum of two items to donate. You can find the Food Bank of WNY’s wishlist by clicking here.

“Each item brought in will earn you drink tickets, which you can use to redeem buy one, get one free cocktail drinks during the night of the event! Bring in five or more food items, and you’ll earn your wristband for unlimited bogo drinks all night long!” – Buffalo Distilling Co.

Saturday, December 16, 2017

7 PM

Buffalo Distilling Co. | 860 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210

