Two Businesses Move In to Main Street’s The Sweeney Building

The Sweeney Building on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo has landed two new tenants – The Salty Dog Barbershop (storefront space) and DSV Air & Sea Inc (studio space). Both businesses are located on the first floor of the building, which is owned by three partners of Crowley Webb, a Buffalo-based advertising agency.

Crowley Webb occupies the second, fourth and fifth floors of The Sweeney Building, with plans to rent out the second floor and expand to the sixth floor in the near future. J. R. Militello Realty, Inc. and Keenan Law Firm occupy the third floor.

The Salty Dog Barbershop has taken a page out of the modern day barber movement, which is bringing back the classic cuts and pampering. For a while, it looked as if the barber shops were going the way of the dodo. But in the last couple of years, barbers have been making a comeback, bringing with them all of the close cut/shave comforts that were available to our fathers, and their fathers. The only difference is that a six pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon has taken the place of a stack of Playboy Magazines.

In the case of The Salty Dog Barbershop, owner/operator Rick Bassett (lead image – red shirt) got his start in the business after learning how to cut his own hair in college. After that, he began to cut the hair of friends and family. That led him to studying hair design, which landed him barber gigs in Syracuse and Rochester. Now Bassett has made his way to Buffalo, to follow his pursuit of opening his own barber shop – a full service shop that pays tribute to the classic 1950s institutions that prided themselves in offering professional cuts for the everyday guy.

“When I walked into The Sweeney Building, I knew the checkered floor and old-school vibe of this place would really match the gentlemanly feel I’m going for,” said Bassett. “I want to immerse my clients in a classic barbershop experience, so I’m truly paying attention to every detail.”

The barber gig is a good one, primarily because there is never a shortage of growing hair. The same could be said about cargo shipping services. DSV Air & Sea Inc. offers door-to-door air and sea logistics services to companies looking to outsource the work. After all, ensuring that precious cargo get from one place to another, in a global capacity, while ensuring timely and safe delivery… heck, if there’s a company that specializes in that sort of thing, then it simply alleviates any headaches that are sure to come on when dealing with the logistics in-house. DSV Air & Sea Inc. has been around for 35 years, and is considered a master of its domain. Not to mention that DSV has offices in more than 80 countries. Yowza. DSV chose Buffalo for an office due to its geographic nature. The company offers soup to nuts international air freight, road transport, and warehousing services, end to end supply chain management, and more.

DSV will offer full door-to-door air and sea logistics services, as well as a full customs brokerage clearance operation with licensed on-site personnel.

“Buffalo is considered a key and central part of the North America trade corridor,” said Bernadette Metellus, US director of customs compliance at DSV. “We see Buffalo as the most natural step toward offering our clients a full northern border brokerage and logistics option, allowing us to integrate with the local port authority and customs initiatives and priorities.”

DSV provides and runs supply chain solutions for thousands of companies on a daily basis. Services out of the Buffalo office will be available beginning January 1, 2018.

For more information about The Sweeney Building (268 Main Street) and its available turnkey restaurant and professional office spaces, visit sweeneybuilding.com.

Lead image: From left to right – Jeff Pappalardo, Jim Hettich and Jim Crowley – the three owners of The Sweeney Building, standing with Rick Bassett in front.