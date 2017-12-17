Top Secret Vintage Store – CooCooU

One of my all-time favorite vintage stores in the world, CooCooU, also referred to as CooCoo27, has just been recognized by Architectural Digest as one of the “Top Secret Vintage Stores” that supply furniture to accomplished movie set designers.

In the article, A/C’s Elizabeth Stamp points to director Guillermo del Toro as someone who does his homework when creating his period sets, and he accomplishes the feat thanks to knowledge and resources supplied by retro businesses such as CooCooU, located in Buffalo.

“Most of the really, really good shopping happens in Michigan and Buffalo,” said set decorator Shane Vieau, who was required to recreate Cold War–era surroundings for del Toro’s latest film – The Shape of Water.

I ran into CooCooU owner Michael Merisola (inset) earlier today, who said that he was stoked when he heard about the recognition. Already the impressive accolades are traveling throughout the vintage furniture and design circuits.

You can see the article in its entirety, by clicking here.

NEW YORK

CooCoo27, Buffalo, New York $$$

Vieau loves this shop for pieces from the 1950s to the 1980s and found the hallway lighting, kitchen table, and bed for Elisa’s apartment there. “The guy has an amazing, very, very large collection of art. Unfortunately I can’t use a lot of the art in films because there are rights issues, but I always go back to him and I always start with him.” 111 Tonawanda St., 716-432-6216; coocoou27.com