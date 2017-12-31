Top 10 most read Buffalo Rising articles in 2017

In 2017, over 1.6 million people visited Buffalo Rising, below is a list of the top 10 most viewed articles this year:

#1

Buffalo Tiki Tours, by queenseyes

Published on June 19, 2017

Buffalo’s newest aquatic adventure is awaiting you. Buffalo Tiki Tours offers a lazy hazy cruise along the Buffalo River and Canalside, while on your personal floating tiki bar. The tiki bar comes with a motor, so that the crew can putter about from place to place. In the middle of the craft is a 360º bar that comes with your own personal food and drink packages prepared by RiverWorks. The craft has a thatched roof to protect passengers from the sun/light rain. There’s also an onboard sound system, making each trip out onto the water a fun party.[…] read more.

#2

Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant Wows Buffalo, by queenseyes

Published on October 10, 2017

Every once in a while, a business concept comes along that I consider another Buffalo breakthrough. This time it’s big. Really big. And really delicious – something that Buffalonians are going to go crazy for. This coming Thursday, Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant will be opening its doors at 7am, and once it does, the culinary scene in the city will forever be changed. I know that that sounds a bit dramatic, but I just got a tour through the place, and it’s sensational. Proprietors and life partners Sean Tuohey and Myriah Jaworski have done a fabulous job of overseeing the resurrection of four Midway rowhouses, boasting nine apartments, an antique shop, and the pièce de résistance – Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant. […] read more.

#3

The Inaugural World Naked Sailing Day | Buffalo, NY, by queenseyes Published on July 31, 2017

It all started with the World Naked Bike Ride, which continues to gain momentum. The annual bike ride led to World Naked Gardening Day, an event that immediately appealed to Buffalonians (see why). It soon became apparent that the idea of being outside and naked was something that gravitated to Buffalonians. It was after conducting a photo shoot for World Naked Gardening Day that a couple of people at BRO started joking around, asking what other “naked days” were out there. Someone suggested that naked sailing must be a popular activity, so we conducted a search for “World Naked Sailing Day”, in order to tune people into the idea of being naked while out on the water, along with the rest of the world. […] read more.

#4

An English village in South Buffalo, complete with its own cloud?, by BRo Guest Author Schyler Norton

Published on January 12, 2017

Always wanted to take a trip to the British Isles, but never had the time? Well guess what Buffalo, they’re coming to you. Parker’s, a Great British Institution, is creating an authentic English village in South Buffalo. After coming to the states from Yorkshire, England Vicky and Damian Parker wanted to bring the delicacies of home to share with those of us on the other side of the pond. During their 8 years in Buffalo, Parker’s has become an internationally recognized company that has been named the both the best British Bakeshop in America and the world. It is an amazing place for a truly authentic British experience. A year ago Parker’s rebranded, changing their name from English Pork Pie Company to Parker’s and dropping all wholesale products. Parker’s does much more than food. They focus on bringing British culture to America, from furniture, to umbrellas, to authentic British cakes, Parker’s has it all. They have customers internationally and from every state in the US. If you have not made it over to Pitch Bar, you must! […] read more.

#5

North Buffalo is Getting a Brewery, by queenseyes

Published on March 10, 2017

It won’t be long before the corner of Hertel and Colvin is home to a brewery. You might have noticed a lot of work being done to the corner building over the last few months. The work is being done in preparation for a five barrel brewery, which will be owned and operated by Jesse Mclaughlin and his business partner Michael Gloekler. I spoke to Jesse about their plans to open the brewery and tasting room, which is set to open inside a building owned by Jesse’s family. “My girlfriend and I moved out to San Diego when I was 22,” he told me. That was seven years ago. San Diego is the mecca for breweries, with over 150 at this time. While I was out there, I got heavily involved with the craft brewing scene. I also entered some programs in craft brewing and how to open and run a brewery.” […] read more.

#6

Freddies Doughnuts… Back in Buffalo?, by queenseyes

Published on April 17, 2017

Freddies Doughnuts (on Main Street at Michigan) was a longstanding tradition, and a rite of passage in Buffalo for years and years. It was sad when the day came that it was closed. It was even sadder when they demolished the building, which is still a a vacant lot today. Why do we demolish these buildings before we have figured out what the next best use for the land will be? (Park Lane Restaurant for example). Well, we might have lost the Freddies building but it turns out that we didn’t lose the Freddies Doughnuts. A young entrepreneur by the name of Fred “Freddie” Frandina is bringing back the iconic Buffalo food favorite. But instead of opening a brick and mortar, he’s doing it on bike, Friday and Saturday mornings on Hertel and on Elmwood. […] read more.

#7

Tesla’s new solar roof will cost less and keep your house off the Grid all day, by Jessica Marinelli

Published on March 18, 2017

We all know that nature is a powerful force. I was reminded just how powerful after last week’s wind storm, when the next day I found shingles from my roof littered on the lawn. I’ve been driving around the last week, and observing all the damage that storm caused, getting quotes from roofers, dealing with insurance, and realizing that I was not alone. One contractor said that they received 300 hundred calls in one day. All that damage caused by one storm. My roof looks like it needs to be replaced, and by the look of the other roofs in my neighborhood, I am not alone. Which of course left me day-dreaming about upgrading to include the new Solar Panels being produced by Tesla and Panasonic in Buffalo. In a press release dated December 2016, Tesla and Panasonic announced that “These high-efficiency PV cells and modules will be used to produce solar panels in the non-solar roof products. When production of the solar roof begins, Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic’s cells into the many kinds of solar glass tile roofs that Tesla will be manufacturing. All of these solar products will work seamlessly with Tesla’s energy storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack. Production of the first PV modules will begin in summer 2017, and will ramp to 1 Gigawatt of module production by 2019.” […] read more.

#8

Big Changes at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub, by BRo Guest Author Eric Dacey

Published on January 9, 2017

If you live in South Buffalo you can smell a certain something in the air. On a good day it’s Cheerios, on a bad day it’s Sorrento Cheese! But recently there has been another smell that has everybody talking – the smell of change. South Buffalo has been doing some growing up as of late. A number of restaurants have been contributing to what should be considered a significant growth spurt. One of those restaurants, Blackthorn Restaurant, is majorly contributing to a change that all of Buffalo can be proud of – the beloved South Buffalo restaurant is currently undergoing a significant transformation. By purchasing a city block on Seneca Street, the owners are creating a sensational destination in the neighborhood. Over a quarter million dollars is being invested in the project. The major advancements include a 50-space, fully lit parking lot, and a two-level steel patio built over a beer garden with expansive yard. […] read more.

#9

Welcome to The Terrace @ Delaware Park, by queenseyes

Published on March 29, 2017

The Terrace @ Delaware Park (pub and restaurant) is opening to the public this week, starting Thursday, March 30. The establishment is located on the second floor of The Marcy Casino (The Boathouse), situated on the edge of Hoyt Lake (Gala Waters). Owners Jason Davidson and Mike Shatzel have done a bang-up job on the interior of the building. The pub has a real authentic look and feel, with dark wood and low lighting. The dining area appears to be sharp and inviting as well, featuring vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light for daytime dining. Then there’s the terrace that overlooks the lake, where diners will be able to eat and drink, while taking in the sights and sounds of the park. […] read more.

#10

Third Annual Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2017, by queenseyes

Published on July 22, 2017

It’s time to drop your drawers and get pedaling Buffalo. The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride is coming up on Saturday, July 29 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Per usual, the way this ride works is that the meeting place is disclosed shortly before the ride commences. Cyclists meet at Sisti Park (intersection of North and Linwood) before heading to another spot and disrobing. The 12-mile ride is not just about the freedom of being nude, it’s mainly a message that we need to stop relying on oil and car culture. This is a national event that uses the sensationalism of nudity to draw attention to a significant environmental issue. The freewheeling ride is pro people-powered transportation. A naked body riding a bike is not only as natural as it gets, it’s also at its most vulnerable state. The ride calls attention to the need of more bike lanes, road diets for cars, etc. Of course not everyone rides fully naked – cyclists are invited to “Bare as they Dare”. The alternative name for the ride is the Buffalo Underwear/Naked Bike Ride. […] read more.

In the spirit of remembering all the great things that happened in 2017, as well as ushering in the new year, we have also included some of our author’s favorite 2017 moments:

Chris Schmidt: Development news has kept us busy here at Buffalo Rising but three moments stand out: Douglas Jemal starting work at Seneca One Tower; the completion of Oshei Children’s Hospital and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on the Medical Campus; and the increasing developer interest in the east side.

DeChantell Lloyd: Some positive and amazing things happened this year! Two notable moments were the opening of Black Monarchy, a clothing boutique owned by Phylicia Dove and Zandra’s Beauty, owned by 17 year old Zandra Cunningham, won The Pitch contest for 43 North taking home collectively $30,000.00 for their business.

Judy Frizlen: Buffalo has always been a “make it happen in spite of the odds” type of town. I think that’s what many of us love about Buffalo, and why our resurgence will be sustainable. A notable 2017 organization that embodies this attitude is the Rose Garden Early Childhood Center. A unique place, not only because it is the only early childhood program in the area with this model but it is also the first business in Buffalo to convert to a worker-cooperative from a sole proprietorship. It is now inherent in the worker-cooperative structure of the business to work together, listen to and respect each other and engage in democratic decision-making. The workers who create the value of the company also create the culture and subsequently benefit from what they have created. It’s an example of equity redistribution at a time when we need reminders that it is in everyone’s best interest to work together to benefit all. Change from the bottom up is not new to us; grassroots efforts are the backbone of Buffalo. Let’s watch for the worker-cooperative movement to grow with Buffalo and the Rose Garden Early Childhood Center leading the way.

Michael Billoni: The City of Buffalo truly exhibited why it is called The City of Good Neighbors when it hosted the crew and sailors aboard the USS Little Rock LCS9 as it called Canalside home for 17 days while here for its history making commissioning on Dec. 16. Maurice L. Naylon III, chair of the Local Organizing Committee, and his committee did a remarkable job coordinating all of the events despite a December snow storm as nearly 9,000 guests sat in frigid weather with extreme pride as the USS Little Rock became the first ship in the 242 year history of the United States Navy to be commissioned alongside a previous ship of the same name, which makes its home at the Buffalo & Erie County Navy & Military Park.

Cynthia Van Ness: My favorite small, good news story from 2017 was Assemblyman Sean Ryan moving his office into the rehabilitated commercial building at Grant & Ferry that was almost lost to demolition by neglect. The rise of Grant Street, fueled by the arrival of new neighbors from all over the world, has been one of the most exciting developments in Buffalo over the last decade.

Jessica Marinelli: Ride Sharing comes to Buffalo! After much anticipation and lobbying, WNY finally gets ride sharing. It’s hard to believe that it has only been since early July. ICYMI, Check out Gov. Cuomo taking the first Uber ride in Buffalo.

We hope you enjoyed this little trip down memory lane as much as we did. Happy New Year, WNY!