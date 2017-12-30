Too Late to Get 17 Tudor for $850K?

One of Buffalo’s most distinctive residences, on one of Buffalo’s most elite streets is up for sale. But, you might be too late to get your paws on this beauty located at 17 Tudor Place. The 135 year old house has 14 rooms in almost 6,000 sf, including six bathrooms, five bedrooms, a den, library, sun porch, and eight fireplaces wrapped in lots of charming architectural detail. It is asking $850,000 but is noted to have a contract pending after 161 days on the market.

Here is the realtor’s pitch:

E. B. Green and Sanford Wicks designed residence situated on one of the Delaware Districts finest streets. Gracious foyer, architectural details, 8 fireplaces (NRTC), large eat-in kitchen, solarium, family room, hardwood floors, gorgeous staircase, finished 3rd floor, beautiful elevated flagstone terrace overlooking private large grounds, Other rooms are Solarium (22×11) & reception room (26 x 13) and butler’s pantry (19×10); third floor rooms 27×13 & 14×12. Pim Faust designed driveway, 2 car garage and porte cochere.

The historic image included here shows how the house originally looked. At some point the original Green and Wicks design was traded in for the current Tudor style exterior. I don’t know how much of the interior was reconfigured. While the mortgage, at a little over 3 grand a month might not be be too much of a lift for a well endowed buyer, the property also comes with a yearly real estate tax bill of just under $17,800 a year. With the new Trump tax law only 10 grand of that payment will deductible starting in 2018. That leaves the remaining seventy eight hundred plus your state tax payments as federally taxable. Still, it is an elegant house, on a gorgeous lot, lush with vegetation, which gives the feeling of a country estate, but fully ensconced in the heart of the city’s most popular neighborhood. It is truly one of the best pieces of property in the city.