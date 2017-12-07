Ever hear of sheeple? Well, sheeple are described as “people being compared to sheep in that they are docile, foolish, or easily led.” Sheeple don’t ask questions. They simply do what everyone else is doing. They stick to the beaten path, and don’t stray from the herd. Once could surmise, that the reason that there are so many problems with the planet today, is that there are so many sheeple. Sheeple are comfortable when there is no change… nothing to disrupt their lives, even when faced with monumental problems. Take the environment for example. If pollution does not affect someone directly, then that person will continue to purchase gas guzzling cars and rely on plastic bags at the grocery store. As long as it’s easy living, cheap, and convenient, then that person is happy. As our planet heats up, sheeple will rely on more air conditioning. As our oceans fill up with plastic, sheeple will buy cases of water, in plastic bottles, to hydrate. No questions will be asked. As long as sheeple are comfortable, there will be no change.

But change is coming. Sheeple will wake up. Sheeple will one day find that the herd is in trouble, and at that point they will look to their leaders to get them out of the mess that has been created. Until that time (which is actually now), the fragile planet will have to rely on people who are asking the right questions. There are people out there who are voluntarily changing the way that they live, because they understand that ecosystems are fragile. The planet is fragile. For far too long, sheeple have looked at the planet as a dumping ground. Sheeple plunder our natural resources. Sheeple buy, buy, buy. And then sheeple discard, only to buy more. You get the point.

This holiday season, don’t be a sheeple. Be a radical. Head on over to Burning Books, on the city’s West Side, and pick up some books that will challenge you to open your mind. Learn about the real figureheads in our society… and other societies. Discover the world as you never knew it. Read about people that are making a difference, by stirring the pot. Maybe you might find that some of the viewpoints that appeal to you are considered “radical”? If that’s the case, then you’re on your way to unzipping the sheeple outfit, which was getting a bit stuffy anyways? Remember, being a radical does not mean that you need to travel to Washington to protest, it just means that you’re opening your mind to other trains of thought. Maybe you abhor racism. Maybe you want to protect the honey bees. Your passion could be animal rights, or free speech, or workers’ rights. Whatever the cause you believe in, you might be labeled as a “radical”, and that’s OK. In most cases, it’s better to be a radical than a sheeple. It’s time to stand up for your planet, and the people, and the animals… it’s time to get informed. Burning Books can help you get on your new path!

On Thursday, December 14, from 6 PM to 9 PM, Burning Books will be hosting a winter Open House called “Make Christmas Great Again”.

– 15% Off Storewide & Special Sales

– Free Food & Holiday Cheer

Burning Books | 420 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

