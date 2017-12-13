On Thursday, December 14. Thin Man Brewery is hosting its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop. The event will feature a wide array of makers and artisans. The brewery is perfectly designed for just such a holiday shopping gathering – the Pop-Up Shops will be set up on all three floors of the brewery. Plus everyone will be in good spirits, since it’s hard to be a Scrooge in a brewery setting. Featured pop-up sellers are:
AshTree Wellness, B Kind City, Beer Belly Jelly, Buffalo History Buff, Buffalo Restaurant Group, Canary Hill Works, Dndesigns Buffalo, Dramatik Pozy, Get pumped Clothing, Grain momentum Woodworks, Indy Twenty, LaCott Fine Art, Lamb and Grace, Lamphere Street Soap Company, Mundy Cakes, Necci Designs, Nesting Doll, Nestwell, Nickel City Designs, Niland Candle Co.
Norman Cramer, Over winter Coffee, Pine Apple Co., pretty + grit, Renew Bath and Body, Root Ink, Traveling Growler, Trebird Jewelry, We Must Dash, Wildcrafters
Christmas day is drawing near. It’s time to get your shopping in full gear. Shop local – support the small makers and artisans that are also our friends, family, and neighbors.
Thin Man Brewery Holiday Pop Up Shop
Thursday, December 14, 2017
5:30 PM – 9 PM
Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222