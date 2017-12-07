The TreeHouse Toy Store offers endless opportunities for fun and creative play for all ages

For over two decades, The TreeHouse Toy Store has been a favorite Buffalo destination. Locally owned and operated by husband and wife team, David and Gaetana, (aka Mr. Dave & Ms. G), The TreeHouse has something for everyone on your gift list, from infant to adult, and all ages in between.



They stock a large variety of toys, puzzles, and games that inspire imagination and creativity. The TreeHouse carries classic toys as well as the latest and greatest. Every toy is personally selected by the TreeHouse team, and so, Buffalo Rising asked Gaetana, to tell us what toys and games are trending this year.

“Unicorns.” was her immediate answer. Next, after unicorns, is mermaids. “We have a wide range of different unicorn and mermaid items, for kids and adults, including stuffed animals, creativity kits, and journals.”

Also popular this year is something called, “Magic Sequins” sewn onto items like pillows or journals. There are two colors, one color is hidden until you run your finger over it, then another color is revealed. This allows the user to draw fun designs. I have to admit, it was hypnotizing, and we spent a fair amount of time standing in the aisle running our hands over a pillow.

Apparently, anything plush is trending up, especially…food. You can get a plush sushi, toast, or a waffle with a cute face. They also have Pusheen, a popular plush tabby cat.

Lego is always popular, however, the TreeHouse has some really neat accessories, like brick tape, brick mats, and carry cases with brick mat tops. The most popular LEGO’s right now are their LEGO Ninjago sets, or LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet.

For parents on-the-go, they have really cool mats, called “Play-and-Go” mats, which are blankets that lay flat but that have a draw string. You can literally scoop up all the toys on the mat into an over-the-shoulder sack.

Board Games, are perennially popular gifts, and they have a whole section dedicated to them. There are strategy games, as well as European strategy games; games that focus on skills like counting, problem solving, or even cooperative gaming where the participants have to work together, and silly “just for fun” games. “There is so much value in play,” Gaetana added, “board games are great for teaching life lessons like patience, how to take turns, how to share, an how to cooperate, all the while building memories through time spent together.” So bring back family game night, or bring a game over to your new neighbors for an evening of fun and laughs.

“We’re also seeing a resurgence in classic jigsaw puzzles, as well as more interest in science kits and STEM related activities,” Some popular tech related gifts are, Ozobot (a multi-award winning mini robot), Snapino (a snap circuit kit), and Circuit Clay where kids can learn about electricity while making clay creations that glow. Also trending this year is, “Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty” which has been around for over 10 years, with this putty you are encouraged to “tear off a handful and use it to have fun and relieve stress while your brain ponders infinite creative possibilities.”

For the owners, the TreeHouse isn’t just about toys, it’s about being a part of creating an experience or a memory for a child. “We offer a unique shopping experience, an atmosphere that ignites the child’s imagination and also makes the parent feel good and have a bonding experience with their child. Adults come into the store and are taken back to a great time in their lives as a child.” So come down and visit the “small shop that has big fun carefully tucked into every nook.”

The TreeHouse Toy Store

793 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.882-1322

Open: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 4:00 p.m.

