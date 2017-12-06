Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Indeterminacy Festival Presents: A Fundraiser for Emergence

In 2018, The Indeterminacy Festival will return, bigger and better, to Silo City the week of May 14, 2018. The festival was first held in Buffalo in 2016 (see here). Now, in its second year, festival organizers are already gearing up for a sensational show that will revolve around the interplay of “string” From the creation of large-scale string instruments, to dance choreographed works (using string), the theme of “Emergence” will be acted out in a very playful and intertwined manner.

On Saturday, December 9, The Bird’s Nest will be hosting a fundraiser for The Indeterminacy Festival. A range of performers will be demonstrating the imaginative beauty and power of an “invisible network of interconnection.” 

“…nothing is connected to everything, but everything is connected to something, which is connected to something else.” – Donna Haraway

Saturday, December 9, 2017

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14210

$10 Students

$15 General Admission

The week of May 14th, 2018 for the full and expanded festival at Silo City. 

PERFORMING ARTISTS INCLUDE:

MUSICIANS
Luis Felipe Blanco (Sax) 
Stanzi Vaubel (cello)
Connor Sullivan (cello)
Rob Rob (upright bass)
Emily Fagerstrom(flute) 
Hamed Zamani (violin) 
Chuck Stuff (bass) 
Nathan Marshall
John Morano (percussion)
Stephen Lattimore (percussion)
Kelly Cornelius (percussion)
Dan Caruso (percussion) 

CHOREOGRAPHERS
Melanie Aceto 
Jenna Del Monte

DANCERS
Kaitlyn Arnold
Courtney Barrow
Kat Bark 
Heather Dorler 
Amanda Klimek 
Jessie Miller 
Lindsay Daniels 
Nina Vega-Westhoff 

AERIAL DIRECTION
Nina Vega-Westhoff

AERIAL DANCERS
Toni Jay Haugen
Maura Kutnyak-Smalley
Andrew Kutnyak
Jolene Lemke 

SET DESIGN
Patrick Sears 

LIGHTING DESIGN
John Shotwell

DIRECTOR
Stanzi Vaubel

