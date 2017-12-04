On Saturday, December 9, The Foundry will be hosting its annual Holiday Market. Over 20 artisan vendors will be showcased on that day, between 10am and 5pm. This is going to be one of the most exciting holiday artisan markets held in Buffalo, because many of the vendors featured at the event are actual residents within the space. This is an artisan-driven market. These dedicated artisans produce goods that include candles, handbags, jams/jellies, screenprinted items, bottle openers, Alpaca yarn, soaps, jewelry, paintings, custom artwork, and cutting boards.
Current tenants: Cave Man Glass, Courts & More, James Lamp Woodworking, Joe and Son Upholstery, Jane Austen Flowers, Marvelous Light, Sarah Fonzi LLC, Sit Upholstery, Buffalo Bottle Craft, Drift Woodwork, Excel Art Haus, J. Mages Studio, Kelley Design Group, Inc., Light This Way Candles, LOOM, Mac Greschak Leather Goods, Normal Bicycles, Serenity Glow Candles, Starry Brook Farm, Tiffany Makes Pretty Things, Anything Arts, Inclusive Theater, and Let Rose Speak.
To get a sense about what these vendors are all about, take a look at the following video that starts off with a fascinating look at handcrafted wood bikes crafted by Normal Bicycles. Drew Kelley is also featured in the video – he builds Frank Lloyd Wright style birdhouses. The video was produced by Buffalo Branded, with music by Jacebeats.
The Foundry’s Annual Holiday Market
The Foundry – Business Incubator, and Creative Education Space
Saturday, December 9, 2017
10am to 5pm
This event is free to attend