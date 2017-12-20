The Christmas Yule Log is set to air on WBBZ-TV for Christmas

Ahhh… there’s nothing like getting cozy next to a fireplace over the holiday season. But what if you don’t have a fireplace? If that’s the case, then WBBZ-TV has got you covered. For the sixth year in a row, the station will be broadcasting the infamous holiday “Yule Log” from 8 pm Christmas Eve, through 7pm Christmas Day.
The “Yule Log” video features a roaring fireplace that resembles the real deal. The visual of burning and crackling embers are accompanied by holiday music. The music playlist was created by WBBZ-TV Creative Director Joe Maulucci, and features artists such as Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, and Bing Crosby along with hometown favorites like the GooGoo Dolls, Lance Diamond, and Pat Shea. The playlist is at www.wbbz.tv.
Thanks to Chris Musial, VP and General Manager of WBBZ-TV, for putting this heart warming show together. After all, a burning yule is a heck of a lot better than the junk we see on a lot of cable channels these days.
“The Yule Log was created in 1966 by Fred M. Thrower, President and CEO of WPIX, Inc. Inspired by an animated Coca-Cola commercial a year earlier that showed Santa Claus at a fireplace. He envisioned this television program as a televised Christmas gift to those residents of New York who lived in apartments and homes without fireplaces. This also provided time for employees of the television station to stay home with their families, instead of working for the usual morning news program. The program was a ratings success, and by popular demand, it was rebroadcast for 23 consecutive years.” – WBBZ-TV
Station owner Phil Arno commented, “Thanks to Mr. Salvatore for once again supporting this unique Christmas tradition. We hope everyone gathers around our TV fireplace to enjoy the sounds of the season. On behalf of everyone at WBBZ-TV, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”
The Christmas Yule Log is sponsored exclusively by Russell Salvatore, of Russell’s Steaks, Chops, and More, and Salvatore’s Grand Hotel, as his Christmas gift to Western New York viewers.