The Cellar, urban boutique featuring new and vintage clothing and kicks

At the Cellar Boutique, every day is “Black Friday.” An urban apparel and sneaker shop that loves to capture the excitement of its customers. At their grand opening in May of 2017, people camped out all night, just to get a peek at this one-of-a-kind Urban Apparel store. Unlike other major markets, like NYC, it’s generally not been in Buffalo’s collective culture to camp out all night, however on most mornings, the Cellar still sees a line at the door seven months later.
Self-described as an exclusive clothing and sneaker shop, featuring new and vintage items with apparel by brands such as Supreme, Bape, Vlone, Antisocial, Etc. and kicks by brands like, Jordan, Yeezy, Nike, Adidas, Etc. The Cellar has a little something for everyone. Prices range from $10 for T-Shirts to $5k for the limited edition Yeezy sneakers. Merchandise is available online, you can also sell and trade your items in store.
Yusef Burgos, one of the shops owners, thinks that the continued foot traffic is in large part due to their promotion called the “Daily Drop.” Every night, the Cellar publishes to social media a group of items that will be for sale the next morning. Often these include hard to get items that are new or vintage, or deeper discounts on current inventory. With over 20k Instagram followers in just a few months, it’s clear their business plan is working.
For the Cellar, the term “friends & family” takes on new meaning. The inside of the boutique resembles an arcade, complete with pizza and games, more than a traditional clothing store. The friendly resident pup, Dexter, happily greets everyone as they enter, and in my case, excitedly showed me that her bone needed to be retrieved from behind a chair. The cellar feels more like a not-so-secret club house, with kids and adults of all ages coming in to browse, or just say hi.
Thanks to their online appeal, they’ve also attracted the attention of out of town visitors. Recently, a family who traveled in for a hockey event at Harbor Center stopped in to specifically look at a pair of limited edition Yeezy’s.
The sneakers that line the walls are shrink wrapped in plastic, and racks of new and vintage shirts are throughout the store. They have collector items on display, that are not for sale, which makes this a gawker’s paradise. The Cellar has something for everyone, I found a throwback Sinfield t-shirt as well as some classic Bills and Sabres shirts and jackets.
If you are looking for a gift for a super hip urban fashion lover, or just to hang out for a bit, I highly recommend The Cellar. They have gift cards, or the knowledgeable sales staff can point you in the right direction. Click the link to join their Instagram account and check out their daily drop items!
The Cellar
569 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook | Instagram
t: 716.783.9161
Open: Monday – Saturday, Noon – 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.
This article is part of Buffalo Rising’s 2017 Gift Guide series. Articles in this series will be published daily starting on Black Friday, November 24 and run through December 3, 2017. This year the series features 20 new and established Buffalo businesses, click here to read the related articles. With this series, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best gifts for family and friends. This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the retail partners included in our Gift Guide. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.
Cover photo by Brandon Lua