The BNMC will host “Home for the Holidays”

Do you remember when the Medical Campus was called the “Medical Corridor” or “Medical District”? We’ve come a long way since those days. The Medical Campus is now a small city unto itself, bustling with life, new buildings, students, and an “Innovation District”. It’s an impressive sight for sore eyes, that is for certain.

The more that the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) grows, the more of an attraction it becomes, especially for expats who arrive home for the holidays. Therefore, the BNMC team has dreamed up a way for these expats to learn more about the campus, and a new way of life for many Buffalonians.

On December 27, from 9:30 to 11:30 AM, BNMC, Inc. CEO and President Matt Enstice will be embarking upon an inaugural presentation, as part of a new initiative called “Home for the Holidays”. The premise behind the presentation is to engage expats, by helping them to better understand the campus, as a way to inspire them to see the city in a different light, while learning about possible job opportunities. Most of the people attending the presentation have not had a chance to see the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, and the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Bioscience, let alone realize the vast potential that the buildings behold.

According to Enstice, “As our city and our economy transform, we are seeing a greater need to lure talent back to Western New York, particularly in tech fields as we cultivate the intersection of technology and health care. We all know people who left the area years ago due to a lack of opportunities and now, as we experience real growth, we’d love to invite them back to discover Buffalo in a new way. It is our goal to provide a deeper look at the growing Innovation District we are building on the Medical Campus and to encourage ex-pats to consider how they can play a role.”

This particular BNMC event is reserved for expats who are currently living outside of Buffalo. The BNMC assures those currently living in Buffalo that there are plenty of other opportunities throughout the year to attend similar informational events. The event is free and registration is required at buffaloexpats.eventbrite.com.