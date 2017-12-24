Take the BPO for a Spin on Spotify

Earlier this evening, I took a walk with the new pup up to Elmwood Avenue, to snag a bottle of Tia Maria to make a round of Spanish coffees (Hodge Liquor is dog friendly). In all honesty, it was one of the most beautiful Buffalo winter evenings that I could recall. The fluffy snow was stuck to all of the bushes and tree branches, making for an absolutely magical outing. After making the short trek, passing by Trattoria Aroma, which was full of people (they have a new upbeat decor underway), Fern Croft floral (one of the most beautiful storefronts in the city, along with White Cow Dairy), and the Wee House, I made it home, safe and sound, thinking to myself that nothing beats Buffalo during the holiday season.

Shortly after arriving home, I opened up my Spotify app, to try to find some peaceful, relaxing music that wasn’t overly Christmas-commercial. So I settled upon Monks of the Abbey of Notre Dame, which perfectly set the seasonal mood. Moments later, my wife arrived home. I asked he what she thought of the music selection – she said that it was very suited to the evening. But after about 45 minutes, she said, “Maybe there’s something else that might be a little more uplifting?”

So I thought to myself, “I’ve been overplaying Klaus Nomi, and Grausome Töchter is probably not very uplifting two days before Christmas.” Then, out of the blue, I decided to see if the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was on Spotify. Lo and behold, a quick search pulled up the BPO, and moments later we were completely immersed in orchestral pieces that ranged from Symphonic Scherzo with Robby Takac and Joann Falletta, to Lady Godiva, Op. 41, Vitêzslav Novák, with Joann Falletta. Now, typically I don’t come home and put these types of classical selections on – it’s more my mother in law’s speed. But part of the reason that I don’t tend gravitate to the music is that I don’t profess to know a lot about it. That said, I must say that I’m really digging this new Spotify experience, because I can sit back and let the BPO lead the way, without attempting to search for musical compositions that are downright unfamiliar.

If you’ve been looking to experience the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in the comfort of your own home, before experiencing the orchestra in a larger than life setting, then take them for a spin on Spotify. You will learn some things along the way, as I did. You will hopefully discover some music that resonates with you, which will open your soul, your mind, and your spirit, to some tunes that might not normally be on your playlist.