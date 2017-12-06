Sweat716 has got you Covered when it comes to Getting Fit

Getting healthy in Buffalo is easy and fun these days. From yoga to tai chi, the fitness/strength options are bountiful. There is an array of studios around the city, each focusing on a different aspect of personal development.
One such studio is called Sweat716, which is set to open at 43 West Tupper on Monday, January 1.
What makes Sweat716 so different is that co-owners M.J. McNerney and Rob Karp are not simply focusing on one particular fitness routine. Rather, they are opening the flood gates of offerings, with classes that include personal training, barre, TRX, HIIT, kettle bell, BOSU, hip hop dance, and pole dance classes.
The classes are conveniently located inside The Henry Building, formerly home to Oxford Pennants, a Buffalo-based business that recently relocated to Main Street. It turns out that Sweat716 is the perfect fit for such a fantastic space. The fitness studio is roomy and light-filled – an inspiring place for getting fit.
M.J. is currently working with personal training clients at the studio, in preparation for the January 1 opening. And before you know it, the studio will be open for business… just in time to pick up a new health routine for 2018 (New Year’s resolution?). After all, winter time is the perfect time to step into the gym, because we all know what comes next – swim trunk and bikini season. So do yourself a favor and get proactive before the time comes when it’s time to hit the beach… or the bike, or whatever else it is that you do when the weather breaks.
Remember, there are no excuses when it comes to getting in shape. Sweat716 is easy to get to from Downtown Buffalo, the Elmwood Village, or even the Metro Rail. Because we all know that getting to the gym is half the battle. Once you’re there, the rest is simply seeking out the perfect routine/regimen. In that regard, this team has got you covered.
Stay tuned for more action…