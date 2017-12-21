Ok, so you’re one of those people that loves the holiday time of year, but you don’t get into the whole Christmas thing, or the Hanukkah thing… or even the Kwanzaa thing. If you fall into the category of people who just want to hang out with kindred spirits during this time of year, without wrapping presents, running around shouting “ho-ho-ho”, or drinking eggnog, then a fun-loving Sugar City event could be right up your alley. No matter what your religious beliefs are, or aren’t, chances are that you are still a fan of live music. Yes?
Each year, Sugar City, a DIY, volunteer-run, all-ages performance venue, hosts the Non-Denominational Xmas Eve-Eve Show, which invites anyone and everyone to come listen to live music, no matter their beliefs. The show is more about culture and talent, and feeling good about supporting musicians and the DIY scene than anything else.
Here’s the line-up for this year’s show:
Matthew Danger Lippman (NYC, slacker glam soul)
Little Cake (Buffalo, anything-pop)
Hussalonia (Buffalo, experimental pop)
Ex-Pat (Buffalo/NYC lo-fi noise pop)
Sugar City’s Non-Denominational Xmas Eve-Eve Show
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
7pm | All ages | $7