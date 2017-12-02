Sole Man, old world craftsmanship with new world taste

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Sole Man, a Buffalo-based shoe repair business and retail shop, which opened in December of 2015, by Brian Gavigan is a true haberdashery. In addition to selling new and restoring vintage shoes, Sole Man also carries belts, leather bags, jackets, hats, and more. Brian is an expert leatherworker, who can repair and rebuild shoes, shorten belts, replace zippers, he’s even assisted local equestrians with small saddle repairs. He can do all of this and more in-house. But Gavigan’s passion is in finding good quality vintage leather shoes that he then “rebuilds, redesigns, and re-crafts.”

Sole man carries a variety of timeless styles from all over the world. Some new, and some that are over 50 years old, he might even challenge you to guess which ones, “fine leather will last you a lifetime, and a well fitting shoe can change your life.”

Brain takes his craft seriously, not only are shoes supposed to be beautiful, they have to be functional, “when people come in my store, they don’t know what to expect. This process is about quality, fit, and education. We take the time to fit our customers properly. Sometimes the shoe’s too narrow, so most people buy a size up. Which is the wrong size. We can stretch the shoe onsite, so you leave feeling great with just the right fit.”

He’s also attracting attention from shoe lovers outside of Buffalo who are looking to add some modern flair to their shoes. Brian is known in the collector shoe community for adding or restoring colored soles, like red, or even blue, with matching laces. Another popular change is taking a client’s single colored leather shoe and creating a popular two-tone or “Ombre” look. He can fix heels that have been torn up by metal grates or repair chew marks from your new puppy. So wander down to Sole man, before throwing out your favorite shoes!

At Sole man you can expect old world craftsmanship with new world taste. Check them out if you are looking for a classic quality gift for men, women, and kids. Or better yet, buy a gift card. Then your loved one can come in, be fitted, and maybe add some “extras,” like colored soles to their new shoes!

Sole Man
565 Elmwood Ave | Buffalo, NY | Facebook
t: 716.836.6464

Open: Monday & Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 1;00 p.m.; Wednesday & Sunday, Closed.

