On Friday, December 29, Sewing Souls will be hosting their annual holiday party… err.. shindig! Yes, it’s a shindig, in support of the sewing collaborative (learn more) that is in place to “share knowledge, skills, tools and trade secrets…” The collective is intent on expanding the minds of people through the immersive activity of sewing. The activity not only brings people closer together, to share a craft, it’s also a way to share thoughts and ideas, while making new friends. The Sewing Souls Holiday Shindig will feature music performances that include:
- Kathleen Allyn Ashwill
- Nicky Bone Graves
- Kevin Prentice
- Green Schwinn
- Erica Chairica
- 20,000 Strongmen
There will also be a veggie potluck, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, and BYOB with valid ID. Funds raised at the door will be directed towards the collective’s utilities.
Come meet some new people, share some food, listen to some music, and learn more about Sewing Souls in the process.
Sewing Souls Holiday Shindig
Friday, December 29, 2017
Starts at 9pm
$2 at the door
Sewing Souls Studios | 356 S Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201