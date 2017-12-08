Seneca Street Holiday Market @ St. John’s

Seneca Street is getting into the holiday market action. Schneider Family of Services and Hook and Ladder Development are pairing up to host the inaugural Seneca St. Holiday Market at St. John’s – a two day holiday affair, loaded with lots of activities for the entire family to enjoy.
The market will house a number of pop-ups, including Sew Buffalo Irish, Grey Havens Tattoo, Wrafterbuilt, Kath Sullivans Designs, Usborne Books, Duke’s Donuts, Painting with a Twist, By Sarah, I Do Weddings Florist, Cedars Bakery, 49th and Nia Designs by Sue, Fetch! Gourmet Dog treats, Public Espresso, EduKids, Chandler’s Vinyl Vision, Live Laugh Love Oilers, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe, Resurgence Brewery, Mia’s Art Studio, KupKates, Picture This Canvases, Perfectly Posh, Community Tire, Maureen’s Embroidery, Danielle Nicole Designs, Buffalo Pillow Girl, Busy Bee Creations, Maryann’s Wreaths, Vinyl by Kate, and Artone’s Pizza and Subs.
This is an event that you will not want to miss. Seneca Street is making a comeback, and there’s a lot of excitement in the air. It’s the perfect time to kick off an annual holiday party. This market will surely become a staple event of the neighborhood for years to come!
St. John’s ChurchDec. 15th and 16th. There will be live music, carriage rides, arts and crafts for kids and 20+ local vendors to complete your holiday shopping. Santa Clause will also be in attendance!
Free