Secret Santa Skate Party @ Kiddy Skateland

On Thursday, December 21, Dóughboy Qúi and Marquis Verse will be hosting an extra special inaugural Secret Santa Skate Party. Kids all over Buffalo are buzzing about the opportunity to get out onto the roller skate rink, for free, for this highly anticipated holiday party.
In order to pull off the Secret Santa part of the party, kind hearted souls donated toys and gifts to our fine friends over at 44 Fashion And Footwear and Oasis Hair And Beauty Supplies. From there, they will be delivered to Kiddy Skateland, for children to win throughout the evening. Dóughboy Qúi and Marquis Verse are picking up the tab for the free skating element.
Ali Alsaidi and Sam A. of 44 Fashion And Footwear and Oasis Hair And Beauty Supplies told BRO that this upcoming event is an incredible selfless effort by the organizers, to spread the message of peace, love, and joy to hundreds of children this holiday season.
The Secret Santa Skate Party takes place between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM at Kiddy Skateland – 33 E Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14209.