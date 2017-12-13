Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Roxy’s features Guest Bartender Tristan Lambright… “The Streaker!”

As we are all aware, one of the highlights of the Bills’ season was the day the streaker took to the field. It was a moment that took our attention away from our abysmal sports teams, if even for a few moments. Since he first stepped out onto the field, Tristan Lambright has been a bit of a celebrity around town, making guest appearances, responding to emails… all the things that a celebrity might do.

On Thursday, December 14, Tristan will be making a special guest appearance as a bartender at Roxy’s takeover of Club Marcella. If you’ve been wanting to pal around with the guy who made Buffalo football interesting again, this is your chance. Not that Tristan ever asked to be a celebrity… apparently it was a heat of the moment decision that prompted him to disrobe and romp about on the playing field.

According to Tristan his days of streaking are over, almost as soon as they started. “I’m planning on staying clothed, that last stunt wasn’t planned,” says Tristan.”Since this has happened things have been overwhelming, the amount of support, love, as well as negative comments has become a constant ever since. I’m just a normal guy so to me it’s weird being so recognized.”

Thursday is going to be a real blast. Come join Tristan, Kristen Heart, the Roxy’s Girls, and some special guests, as they whip it up at Buffalo’s famed burlesque and drag club.

Thursday, December 14, 2017

9pm to 4am

Ages 18+

Club Marcella | 439 Pearl Street | Buffalo NY

