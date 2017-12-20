Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Roxy’s/Club Marcella Holiday Season Doubleheader

Leave it to the gals at Roxy’s, along with the crew at Club Marcella, to deliver a holiday season event doubleheader that will deliver a mind meld of outrageous performances, the likes that we have never seen (or believed).

It all starts out on December 21, for the Roxy’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” Christmas extravaganza, featuring performances by Donna Rose and Plush Baby. Resident DJ Devious will ensure that the dance floor is grooving all night long, with a little help by DJ Kristen Heart. There will be a guest appearance by Playboy Playmate Ashley Noel, who will be attending as “Miss Claus”. Headlining the event is Buffalo’s hottest burlesque squad, The Stripteasers. This is an 18+ event.

Next up is Club Marcella’s New Year’s Eve 2017 sendoff into 2018. The club has obtained an all night liquor license, which means that there will be dancing until the wee hours of the morning. Be sure to make in time for the “big show” at 10:30pm, and then catch the Ball Drop at midnight. Resident DJs Charles Masters, Kyle Carson, and Asid, will take command, ensuring that everyone is moving to the beats, as they drop all night long.

Stay tuned to Club Marcella’s Facebook page for all of the details. Also check out Roxy’s on Facebook for additional info.

