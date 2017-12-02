Rocco Was Right – “Other Half” Fans Clamor to get a Case of Beer

When Thin Man Brewery co-owner Rocco Termini said that beer lovers would be lining up around the block to get their hands on a case of beer from Other Half Brewing Company, he wasn’t kidding. This morning, at 9:30am, a line of people had formed that led from Thin Man, down Elmwood to Hodge, and almost all the way to Ashland Avenue… and people were still steadily arriving onto the scene. “Each case of beer is a hot commodity,” said Rocco. “Have you ever seen anything like it?”
No. I have never seen anything like it. At 10am, Thin Man would open its doors to the awaiting throng of Other Half fans, who would be gobbling up the allotted 800 cases of beer that had been dedicated to the Mobile Can Sale.
These types of beer releases are becoming increasingly popular. Since the advent of the micro beer movement, certain breweries have taken on “rock star” status, garnering devoted fan bases that go crazy for the highly anticipated beer releases.
It would have been a great opportunity for a mobile coffee cart, or doughnut mobile, to case this crowd this morning. I bet that someone could have done gangbuster business selling food and coffee to this captivated audience. Maybe next time?