Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Rocco Was Right – “Other Half” Fans Clamor to get a Case of Beer

0 Comments

When Thin Man Brewery co-owner Rocco Termini said that beer lovers would be lining up around the block to get their hands on a case of beer from Other Half Brewing Company, he wasn’t kidding. This morning, at 9:30am, a line of people had formed that led from Thin Man, down Elmwood to Hodge, and almost all the way to Ashland Avenue… and people were still steadily arriving onto the scene. “Each case of beer is a hot commodity,” said Rocco. “Have you ever seen anything like it?”

 

No. I have never seen anything like it. At 10am, Thin Man would open its doors to the awaiting throng of Other Half fans, who would be gobbling up the allotted 800 cases of beer that had been dedicated to the Mobile Can Sale.

These types of beer releases are becoming increasingly popular. Since the advent of the micro beer movement, certain breweries have taken on “rock star” status, garnering devoted fan bases that go crazy for the highly anticipated beer releases.

It would have been a great opportunity for a mobile coffee cart, or doughnut mobile, to case this crowd this morning. I bet that someone could have done gangbuster business selling food and coffee to this captivated audience. Maybe next time?

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is ‘queenseyes’ – Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world’s largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments