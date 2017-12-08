Road to Recovery – Community Rallies Behind Will Jones

Cat Miller’s love of life inspired her to create Passionate Living (passionateliving.com), a multi media brand to inspire viewers to “Fall in Love with Their Life.” She was also the founder of Holistic Health Journal, an internationally renowned publication with a review board of experts such as James Redfield, Deepak Chopra, Neale Donald Walsh, Hyla Cass, Daniel Amen, Kenny Loggins, Larry Dossey and many more.
A spokesperson in the field of wellness, Cat has made appearances on television and radio shows throughout the US and Canada, including the Leeza Show, NPR and PBS. She has produced and hosted television series and has been published in periodicals worldwide. Her love of mentoring young people led to co-founding a Waldorf School in the early 90’s and with a passion for film, she has worked on projects starring Robin Williams, Ed Asner, Judge Reinhold and more.
Currently, Cat shares her time between Santa Barbara, CA and Buffalo, NY.