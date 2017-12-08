Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Road to Recovery – Community Rallies Behind Will Jones

 The Adam’s Mark Hotel was the backdrop for an evening of joy and celebration for a beloved member of the western New York community, Will Jones.

A fundraiser was held in honor of the local photographer/publisher who has touched the lives of so many people in the city of Buffalo.

Jonathan Xavier Jones, Will’s eldest son, spearheaded the event to help support his father’s recovery from a devastating hit and run last June.

Friends and colleagues, including Mayor Brown, gathered for an evening of music and celebration. For anyone unable to attend the event who would like to donate, the web address is: www.gofundme.com/medical-funds-for-will-jones-iii

For more information on Will Jones, and his road to recovery, click here.

Written by Cat Miller

Cat Miller

Cat Miller’s love of life inspired her to create Passionate Living (passionateliving.com), a multi media brand to inspire viewers to “Fall in Love with Their Life.” She was also the founder of Holistic Health Journal, an internationally renowned publication with a review board of experts such as James Redfield, Deepak Chopra, Neale Donald Walsh, Hyla Cass, Daniel Amen, Kenny Loggins, Larry Dossey and many more.

A spokesperson in the field of wellness, Cat has made appearances on television and radio shows throughout the US and Canada, including the Leeza Show, NPR and PBS. She has produced and hosted television series and has been published in periodicals worldwide. Her love of mentoring young people led to co-founding a Waldorf School in the early 90’s and with a passion for film, she has worked on projects starring Robin Williams, Ed Asner, Judge Reinhold and more.
Currently, Cat shares her time between Santa Barbara, CA and Buffalo, NY.

View All Articles by Cat Miller
