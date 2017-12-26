RiverWorks Adventure Continues With Completion of Zip Lines

The new zip line course at Buffalo RiverWorks has officially been completed. That means that the highly anticipated adventure-seeker activity will be in full swing by summer of 2018. According to Bill Casale, general manager at RiverWorks, the plan for the zip line has been underway for years – it was a very complicated endeavor for a number of different reasons. From designing the course, to installing the lines, building the platforms, creating access points, and even finding an operator, it’s been a “long haul” process, but it’s finally complete.
Moving forward, Director of Adventure, Matt Prime, will conduct a series of limited rides, dependent on weather conditions. Riders will embark on the ride, starting 115 feet up in the air, near the top of the Labatt Blue “Six Pack” silo. From there, they will “zip” over to the silo ruins, cross a rope bridge, and then “zip” over to the RiverFront Patio, where they will be greeted at the beer garden. The zig zag course is expected to attract hundreds of riders per day, once the weather breaks.
Once again, RiverWorks is leading the way when it comes to high-flying fun along the Buffalo waterfront.
Interested riders can contact the Sports Office at 716 342 – 2292 (option 2) or email us at mprime@buffaloriverworks.com.
Lead image: Work on the zip line course kicked off during summer of 2018