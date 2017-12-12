Resurgence Brewery’s Annual Holiday Party featuring Movies and an Artisan Market

Resurgence Brewing Company is getting into the holiday action by hosting a toy drive, that seconds as an ugly sweater party. There will also be a pop-up artisan market, movies on the big screen, a kitchen takeover by Frank’s Gourmet Hotdogs, and plenty of beer!
When it comes to holiday parties in Buffalo, there’s a lot to choose from these days. The competition is steep. That’s why you’ve got to pick and choose the best ones to attend. So what makes a great holiday extravaganza? Obviously, everyone loves supporting local artisans these days. And who doesn’t love to sport an ugly holiday sweater? Movies on the big screen? Now that’s a new one. If it’s the right movie, that could be the ticket to having a super unique holiday party. Throw in a great venue, such as Resurgence Brewery, and you’ve got the makings of a real humdinger of an event.
The Crafted Holiday Market is being hosted by Whole Living With Maria and Mint Berry Market from 1pm to 4pm (see Facebook event). The market features the following vendors:
Whole Living with Maria
Mint Berry Market
C Designs & Illustrations
Park Edge Sweet Shoppe
Alex Hood Paper Co.
Thistledown + Ivy
Sweet Natured Toys
Made Candles
Buffalo Made Co
Elle Pea Tea
Holiday Ugly Sweater Shindig!
Saturday, December 16, 2017 | 12 PM – 10 PM
Crafted Holiday Market
Saturday, December 16, 2017 | 1 PM – 4 PM