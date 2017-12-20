Restoration Watch: Reuse Plan Advances for 2256 Bailey Avenue

There’s hope for an imperiled historic east side structure. Michael Anderson of Abstract Architecture PC will be presenting plans to stabilize the 19th Century Wende Cottage at 2256 Bailey Avenue (history here) on behalf of owner Bailey Green LLC. Bailey Green is an initiative by Harmac Medical Products to revitalize a 33-acre neighborhood east of Bailey Avenue and north of Genesee Street.
Bailey Green LLC is donating the historic building to UB architect-artist Dennis Maher who is partnering with the Albright-Knox to turn the structure into a training center with architectural resources for city residents. First up is stabilization work. From the application to the Preservation Board:
The proposed scope of work involves the repair of an existing failed roof system – Some structure, mainly in the front south corner needs to be repaired or rebuilt. A new asphalt shingle roof and new aluminum Yankee gutters will be installed. The roof on the rear single-story section will be removed to limit winter damage to the primary two-story section of the structure. The roof over the single-story section has failed and further assessment of the condition of the rear portion of the structure will be made in Spring 2018.
“The partial roof removal in the rear is to ensure no further damage to the two-story structure. The exterior walls of that front portion look good, that’s why the new roof is going on now. The back is a little more impacted and initial review looks like wall work is needed before any roof work can be competed. So we will do a little selective removal now and do our best to ensure we still have a building to work on in the spring. An uncontrolled roof failure in the back could do enough damage to the rear wall of the front section that neither portion would be savable.
Unfortunately it was exposed to the elements for a while before Harmac stepped up, and the interior is in pretty bad shape. There doesn’t seem to be much of any detailing on the interior either still in place or reusable but we will reassess that once we can clean up the interior.”
Repurposing of 2256 Bailey is one component of a larger neighborhood revitalization plan. Habitat for Humanity is constructing five new houses on vacant lots on Wende Street.
Heart of the City Neighborhoods is planning the development of three four-unit apartment buildings in the neighborhood, Groundwork Market Gardens has created an urban garden to grow and provide fresh produce to a neighborhood where access to healthy food is scarce, and Urban Fruits and Veggies to build multiple hydroponic greenhouses, a fruit tree orchard, community garden and a street-level café and green market with upper-level apartments on East Ferry Street. Also envisioned for Bailey Green is a central park and outdoor recreation area.