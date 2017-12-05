Renew Bath and Body, the one-stop shop for beauty care

Sometimes the winter season can dry out our skin. Renew Bath and Body, the holistic skin care store, offers a plethora of natural remedies to help you combat those dry frigid winds. With oils, lotions, soaps and skin care routines, the store carries numerous, well renown cosmetic lines to help you find the perfect fit.
Tom Akers, store owner, takes passion in the products he carries and is excited to teach customers the benefits of them. His dog, Barbara Jean, a local Elmwood celebrity, is also excited to help you. With his knowledge of skin care, Tom will work with you and your skin to help you find the right balance and product.
“We are sulfate free, paraben free and only carry natural products,” Tom said. While our skin can be delicate, it’s important to know how harmful some chemicals are. “We have thirty different lines in store, some even gluten free, vegan and organic.” Whether you have puffy eyes or acne, Renew will have a product for you.
Osea and One Love Organics are two of the many great skin care lines Renew carries. Osea specializes in the extraction of ocean minerals, like seaweed and salt water, that help brighten, revitalize, and reduce the appearance of sun damage. They also assist in reducing redness and wrinkles. This line takes the healing properties of the ocean and repurposes them into eco-friendly packaging. One Loves Organic multi-tasking wonder balm, Skin Savior, is a product Tom swears by. “I put it on before bed and wake up with my skin so hydrated,” Tom said.
Aside from skin care, they also carry makeup. Renew is one of the few places where you can find makeup lines like RMS, Jane Iredale, Vapour and Mineral Eco Brow. “It’s mineral makeup that’s also skin care,” Tom said. Renew also offers makeup services. Customers can set up consultations with makeup artists who will help with color matching and teach you the benefits of products that work well with your skin. Some products, like Vapour’s multi-use stick, are extremely versatile. It can be used as either blush or lipstick. Have a holiday party coming up? These amenities and more make Renew a perfect one stop shop for beauty care.
Renew does corporate gifting, customizations and pre-wrapped gift boxes for all of you last minute shoppers. They also have products for men– from shaving kits to beard oils– they’ve got everyone covered for skin care. Other fun items include lovely scented candles, bath bombs and gift certificates. Ever wanted to make your own bath bomb? Throw a bath bomb party at Renew and have fun learning the art form!
Renew Bath & Body
927 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook
t: 716.881.0177
Open: Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.
Photo Gallery:
Gift Categories:
✔ For Her
✔ For Him
✔ Baby & Kids
✔ General Gifts