Queer Gaming Night hosted by No Labels Clothing Cooperative

On Tuesday, December 12, followed by each consecutive Tuesday (see event schedule), No Labels Clothing Cooperative will be hosting a Queer Gaming Night. Participants are invited to bring along their favorite board games if they want, or bring a snack, or simply show up and have fun with new friends and old. This gaming night is free to attend, and open to QT-POC (queer, trans, people of color – those that are affirming, and inclusive – including physical ability, feminists, multilingual, etc). This is a sober and social event, where the object is to have fun, while meeting others in a safe and accepting environment. 

“Generating trans & GNC (gender non-conforming) Safe Spaces through fashion with worker solidarity, in Buffalo since 2016.” – No Labels Clothing Cooperative

No Labels is a clothing retail thrift store, with prices based on a sliding scale. There are no clothing sizes on labels or on racks in the shop – sizes are based on gender-inclusive, universal measurements.

The clothing cooperative is currently asking its supporters to fill out a geographic survey, which will help to pinpoint a “new” potential neighborhood/headquarters that would be a good fit for the cooperative (visit survey) and its supporters. Until a new location is pinpointed, the Queer Gaming Nights will be held at 224 Allen Street.

