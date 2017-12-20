Queen City Pop Up extends hours for the remaining Holiday Season

Before you wrap up your holiday shopping list, be sure to stop on over to The City of Buffalo’s Queen City Pop Up, at 50 Fountain Plaza, where a number of boutique retailers are awaiting your arrival. In order to help you out with your scheduling, the pop-ups have extended their holiday shopping hours.
The following pop-ups are currently being featured at the Fountain Plaza location: Abstract Wealth Clothing, Huggins Home Decor, Black Fawn Exchange, Wrapped With Love Jewelry, The Doll House Boutique, and Ebony Snow’s Hair Care Enhancement.
2017 Holiday Edition of Queen City Pop Up is currently open at 50 Fountain Plaza at the corner of Main Street and Chippewa – the extended hours are as follows:
- Mon-Wed 10am to 6pm
- Thurs-Fri 10am to 7pm
- Sat Noon to 7pm
To learn more about the retailers, visit the Queen City Pop-Up on Facebook.