This coming Saturday, Public Espresso + Coffee will be hosting its first ever Latte Art Throwdown.
The event will feature baristas and coffee folks from all over WNY, to see who has the magic pour in the land of lattes.
It’s the ultimate throwdown, to test the steadiest hand, and the most artful pour – the lattes will be judged on precision, design and cleanliness.
Seeing that it’s the holidays, Public will be donating all of the buy-in money, wild card donations, and raffle ticket sales to Buffalo Food Not Bombs. Heck, if there was ever an organization that we should all be supporting right now, it’s this one. After all, we should be supporting our own during this holiday season. If you never saw this short documentary from Food Not Bombs Buffalo that was filmed in 2008, it’s a worthy watch, as it offers great insight into the ideals of the organization.
The Latte Art Throwdown event is free and open to the public. Here are some things that you need to know, if you are planning on attending:
- There will be a projector
- You DO NOT have to compete if you attend
- Public Espresso’s kitchen is staying open late
- Beer/wine is available through the Lafayette Brewing Co. across the hall
- Donations are welcome in the form of cash or winter clothing (coats, sweaters, mittens and hats)
“Throwdowns build coffee communities. Coffee friends from across the WNY Region will be trekking down to compete and have some laughs, all for a good cause.” – Public Espresso + Coffee
Public Espresso’s first ever Latte Art Throwdown
Saturday, December 16, 2017
Doors Open at 6pm – action will start closer to 7-7:30pm
Public Espresso + Coffee | Hotel @ The Lafayette | 391 Washington Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 341-2150
Photos: Public