Parkside Candy Glows with Preservation Pride

Back in August, Parkside Candy was outfitted with new signs, which was a welcome addition to the historic building. Now, the neon lights have all been restored, which illuminate the business like a brilliant beacon in the neighborhood. For years, between the deteriorating signage and the broken neon lights, this corner store appeared to be painfully forlorn.

Old signage being removed this past August | Photo by Parkside Candy

Now, there is a renewed energy, inside and out.

Parkside Candy has been a part of Buffalo’s history since the company was founded in 1927.

Back in March, BRO covered the interior renovation of Parkside Candy (see here). Now, the restoration of this Buffalo landmark is complete. A visit to Parkside Candy is like stepping back in time. If you want to learn more about the history of the landmark, and the story behind the enterprise, see “A Vision Realized“.

Before the exterior renovation started

During the holidays, be sure to pay a visit to this candy shoppe and ice cream parlor. By doing so, you will come across a remarkable story, that is still in the making. 

*Hat tip to Suzanne Fitzery-Jaszcz for snapping the lead image.

Parkside Candy | 3208 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14214 | (716) 833-7540 | Facebook

A new beginning – work is complete. Photo by Parkside Candy

