New Kids and Bad Boys shine in BPO Christmas concert at Kleinhans (repeats tonight at 8)

BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta was in high spirits for the first of two “JoAnn’s Classical Christmas” concerts involving the orchestra, chorus, a soprano soloist whom Falletta has worked with in Richmond, Virginia named Aundi Marie Moore, and a surprise duet, father and son, Roman Mekinulov (the BPO’s principal cellist) and his son, Benjamin, playing the opening allegro to Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos in G minor. While they played, Feng Hew, the BPO’s Associate Principal, who has been Benjamin’s cello teacher for the past ten years, performed and beamed. It was a moment, and received thundering applause.

Moore, in conversation, told how often when she sings, younger people are surprised at her full operatic voice, which indeed, had “notes” (as they say in wine tastings) of other American sopranos, Renee Fleming and Marianne Anderson. Unfortunately, her voice was not always loud enough to fill Kleinhans, and she seemed to end phrases a little quickly, but, hey, it’s nice to have an opera singer at a classical concert.

Falletta, in conversation, was very excited to be back on the podium for the annual concert series and remarked on how the audience helps get her and the orchestra in the holiday spirit. Her remarks from the stage again revealed how important audience involvement is to her.

The percussion and brass of the BPO were beyond wonderful at this concert.

Growing up in bands and orchestras in high school, it always seemed that it was the “bad boys” who gravitated to percussion and brass. Well, if this is what becomes of that element all grown up, I say would that we all were “bad boys” in school. Wow, the percussion and brass of the BPO were beyond wonderful at this concert. As to the “new kids?” Recent additions William Amsel (temporary appointment as principal clarinet) and the two “new” oboeists – Henry Ward and Joshua Lauretig, were symbolic of the new energy of the orchestra, one of the few in America on a solid financial footing and ready to play anything.

