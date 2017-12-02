Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

NEO Gift Studio, for all your gifting essentials

2017 Gift Guide

Since it opened in 1982, NEO Gift Studio has been owned and operated by sisters, Joan and Joyce Zoerb. Their new location, which opened this summer, is located at the corner of Elmwood and Delavan, in what the sister’s say is their, “fourth and last move.”

There are only a handful of shops in Buffalo that can say they have been in business for 35 years, “we are proud that we have helped generations of Buffalonians with their gift giving needs. It’s great to see our long-time customers, who came in as children with their families, now bring their own children into the shop.” said Joan.

NEO Gift Studio is a one-stop-shop for all your gift giving essentials, Joan and Joyce select all the products and lines, and were one of the first stores to carry their friend, Michael Aram’s Collections. Joan added that “Michael’s collection is very popular as it has both a classic and contemporary feel,” from tableware to furniture, the collections include luxuriously soft “curly sheepskin” pillows as well as metallic frames, platters, and bowls, and which often includes natural decorations and rustic wood accents. Michael’s collections are said to have a “handmade quality” which allows it to “shift beautifully between the realm of fine and decorative art.”

Each item in the store is lovingly grouped and arranged by Joyce who is responsible for product displays.The shop stocks myriad items ranging from edibles like gourmet gummies or toffee, to hats, scarves, bags, Kids & Babies items, books, toys, kitchen accessories, as well as, jewelry, cards, bath products, candles, lotions, and more.. As always, there is so much to choose from, all of which make fabulous gifts. “We try to touch all the senses,” says Joan. From lovely candles and soaps, to the cutest, coziest slippers, from the Lemon Collection, they carry everything you could think of.

Neo’s signature gift wrapping is an added bonus, as well as their unique gift card boxes that feature vignettes made with of wood cutouts. Which the sister’s make themselves every year. Joan added that their business model is simple, “We try to stock things that make you smile.”

And they truly do, NEO gift studio is a sensory experience, that will leave the gift giver and receiver feeling great.

NEO Gift Studio
905 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook
t: 716.884.1119

Open: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Photo Gallery:

Gift Categories:
✔ Edible
✔ For the Host
✔ For Her
✔ For Him
✔ General Gifts
✔ Business Gifts

This article is part of Buffalo Rising’s 2017 Gift Guide series. Articles in this series will be published daily starting on Black Friday, November 24 and run through December 3, 2017. This year the series features 20 new and established Buffalo businesses, click here to read the related articles. With this series, we hope to promote the unique products and services available in our city to those seeking the best gifts for family and friends. This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the retail partners included in our Gift Guide. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.

