Nativity Like You’ve Never Seen It

The Ss columba-brigid Rc Church is currently displaying Fr. Roy Herberger’s Nativity Sets, which, as you see are something that are a little off the beaten path. While they are certainly not the traditional nativity sets that you might expect, they are certainly conversational pieces…. or thoughtful pieces. Everyone will look at them differently, only to come away with a deeper understanding of the collection as it pertains to their own lives.

In fact, rather than being blasphemous, these religious vignettes are meant to make the viewer think… think hard… about how the foundations of Christmas originated, and where we are today. Thinks about the world. Cultures. The planet. The way we think about life, people, origins…

Something to think about as we get fully consumed by commercialism, while forgetting the foundational reasons why we celebrate in the first place. These nativity sets are diverse in nature, collected in the spirit of human nature at its finest.

Fr. Roy Herberger’s Nativity Sets

Every Saturday and Sunday through January 7 (except Dec. 23-24) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ss. Columba-Brigid Church Hall. See Nativity Sets from over 50 nations. Entrance is free, but donations are welcomed.

Mass Schedule for display dates:

Dec. 16 – 4 p.m.

Dec. 17 – 9 a.m. (Spanish), 11 a.m. (English)

Dec. 23 – 4 p.m.

Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. (bilingual), 4 p.m. (Family Mass, Christmas Eve), 
10 p.m. (bilingual, Christmas Eve)

The Nativity Sets will not be displayed on Dec. 23-24

Ss. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory Street.

The Facebook event has more info.

