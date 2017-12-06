Mimo Decor, new retro home decor and design shop

Since opening their showroom in March, Mimo Decor has brought a timeless touch to the North Buffalo area. They offer a wide array of furniture at an accessible price. With the real estate market on the rise, this is a must need stop for first time homeowners. It’s also great for anyone who is looking to remodel their home or simply buy a gift.
Passionate about design, co-owners, Joe and Jessica Buscaglia, found a way to bring their unique aesthetic to life. They work together searching for one of kind pieces and artwork. “It’s important to know what you can do with an item, we are always considering quality, style and functionality.” They said. Joe Buscaglia focuses on refinishing pieces of furniture- usually sanding and restaining wood like teak and walnut, while Jessica works on the marketing aspect of the business attending antique fairs and working with vendors.
They rewire antique lamps, reupholster, refinish wood pieces, and constantly bring in new items. With a mid century niche, they carry a variety of pieces, mixing styles like modern, chrome and vintage. From chairs to transitional pieces, Mimo Decor will help you find a stylish piece with ample function. They carry furniture designers like Broyhill Brasilia and Baker. Through constant procurement, their mission is to renew these items and find them a home they can breathe new life into.
“We work with Italian cut fabrics, turkish kilim, velvets, ikat and more,” Jessica said, who also works on reupholstery. They carry decorative pillows, jewelry, pottery, barware and artwork as well. Working in conjunction with importers and local artists, Mimo carries a range of artwork, including acrylics, sketches and photographs. Various local featured artists include Polly King, Damien Failla, Peter Fowler and more. They consign some of their artwork from Mark DiGiampolo, a local art dealer.
Mimo Decor also specializes in interior design, complete with in-home measuring and design consulting to help you find the style that fits best. They’ll even deliver the pieces you purchase and place special orders if they don’t have what you’re looking for in store.
Whether you’re looking to redecorate or give the perfect housewarming gift, Mimo Decor carries a variety of fun and unique items that will ensure there is something for everyone! For those wishing to play it safe, they also offers gift certificates.
MiMo Decor
1251 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook
t: 716.873.0727
Open: Wednesday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 5:00 p.m.; Monday & Tuesday, Closed.
