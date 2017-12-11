Mikkeller NYC and Thin Man Brewery release Filthy Flow IPA for New Year’s Hockey Battle

Keeping up with the brewing news at Thin Man Brewery could turn out to be a full time job. After last week’s Other Half Brewery “Mobile Can Sale“, Thin Man has now struck out on a collaboration with Mikkeller Brewing NYC. The result of the collaboration will be the launch of “Filthy Flow IPA”, a limited edition brew with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Galaxy hops. Not only are the ingredients something special to look forward to, the beer will pay tribute to both city’s professional hockey teams – the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres. The beer is being sold to commemorate the highly anticipated annual outdoor game that will see both teams face off at Citi Field on New Year’s Day at the 2018 Winter Classic.
Fans of the two teams, the big game, and the resulting beer, will be able to get their hands on it (draught) at select bars and restaurants throughout New York City, Buffalo, and upstate New York starting December 15. The following establishments will be serving up the sought after suds:
New York City
Threes Brewing
Brouwerij Lane
The Jeffrey: On Wed/Dec 20, the Mikkeller NYC and Thin Man Brewery crews will be on hand to celebrate the release with Filthy Flow IPA and other Thin Man Brewery offerings on draft
Buffalo
Thin Man Brewery
Allen Burger Venture
Brennan’s Buffalo
Coles
Colter Bay
Moor Pat
Auburn
Copper Pig
Rochester
Tap & Mallet
Beer fans can stay tuned to @mikkeller.nyc and @thinmanbrewery, to follow the release. Currently Mikkeller is in the midst of constructing a new brewery next to the right field gate (Citi Field) on 126th Street, home of the Mets. This will be the second brewery in the US for the Danish outfit, the first being in San Diego. Anyone attending the game on New Year’s will be able to score 16-oz. cans at the stadium, or at the Mikkeller NYC brewery (subject to availability).
Lead image: Filthy Flow’s label was designed by Mikkeller art director Keith Shore. Image courtesy of Mikkeller and MyBeerBuzz.com