Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Mikkeller NYC and Thin Man Brewery release Filthy Flow IPA for New Year’s Hockey Battle

0 Comments

Keeping up with the brewing news at Thin Man Brewery could turn out to be a full time job. After last week’s Other Half Brewery “Mobile Can Sale“, Thin Man has now struck out on a collaboration with Mikkeller Brewing NYC. The result of the collaboration will be the launch of “Filthy Flow IPA”, a limited edition brew with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Galaxy hops. Not only are the ingredients something special to look forward to, the beer will pay tribute to both city’s professional hockey teams – the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres. The beer is being sold to commemorate the highly anticipated annual outdoor game that will see both teams face off at Citi Field on New Year’s Day at the 2018 Winter Classic.

Fans of the two teams, the big game, and the resulting beer, will be able to get their hands on it (draught) at select bars and restaurants throughout New York City, Buffalo, and upstate New York starting December 15. The following establishments will be serving up the sought after suds:

New York City

Threes Brewing

Brouwerij Lane

The Jeffrey: On Wed/Dec 20, the Mikkeller NYC and Thin Man Brewery crews will be on hand to celebrate the release with Filthy Flow IPA and other Thin Man Brewery offerings on draft

Buffalo

Thin Man Brewery

Allen Burger Venture

Brennan’s Buffalo

Coles

Colter Bay

Moor Pat

Auburn

Copper Pig

Rochester

Tap & Mallet

Beer fans can stay tuned to @mikkeller.nyc and @thinmanbrewery, to follow the release. Currently Mikkeller is in the midst of constructing a new brewery next to the right field gate (Citi Field) on 126th Street, home of the Mets. This will be the second brewery in the US for the Danish outfit, the first being in San Diego. Anyone attending the game on New Year’s will be able to score 16-oz. cans at the stadium, or at the Mikkeller NYC brewery (subject to availability).

Lead image: Filthy Flow’s label was designed by Mikkeller art director Keith Shore. Image courtesy of Mikkeller and MyBeerBuzz.com

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments