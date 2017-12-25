Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Takac Family

GooGoo Dolls’ bass player, Robby Takac, has created a little Christmas jingle along with his wife Miyoko, and their daughter Hana. The family trio of musicians and singers sent along a sweet rendition of the Rudolph the Reindeer ditty, in a non-traditional way. The performance is a wonderful reminder of the simplicity of the holidays, and the importance of family bonding, music, song, spirit, love, and joy. 

This year, as with previous years, I am thankful to have the Takac family with us here in Buffalo. Rock stars have a tendency to drift far away from their hometowns, which is completely understandable. In the case of Robby, not only did he decide to move home to raise a family, he decided to pour his heart and soul into this city. The spirit of Buffalo is strong with this one…

