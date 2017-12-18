Meaningful December Games

The current Buffalo Bills scenario is really beyond anything that we could have asked for out of this season, correct? After beating Miami yesterday and getting to an 8-6 record, the Bills are very much alive (even if we are assuming a loss to the Patriots on Sunday). The better than average Tyrod Taylor showed up for the first half yesterday, and that was all the Buffalo Bills needed to secure the victory. On a day when McCoy passed the 10,000 yard mark, it was nice to be at the game and think “wow, every home game this year was played while the Bills were still in the playoff race.” As the Bills posted an impressive 6-2 record at The Ralph, they all but control their own destiny with 2 games remaining.
Someday, we will not have to chalk up a loss every time the Patriots are on the schedule, but unfortunately, that day will not be coming in 2017. This is a big game for New England as they will look to secure the home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Most teams would be in danger of a letdown after a huge win vs the Steelers yesterday, but this is not something that happens to a Belichick and Brady-guided team. The one element that I am looking forward to is, to see if the Bills make Gronkowkski’s life miserable that day. There absolutely has to be some sort of payback (within the rules) coming, and I would imagine that Kyle Williams and Tre White will have quite the pre-game speech ready for this one. As flawed as this Bills team is, they may just have enough in the tank to sneak in at the #6 spot and end the drought.