Mark Mortenson tapped as new Executive Director of the ROC

7 Comments

The Richardson Olmsted Campus (ROC) has a new Executive Director. Starting January 10, Mark Mortenson will be behind the helm of the inspirational campus, which will soon include the Lipsey Architecture Center of Buffalo.

The former President and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science will be replacing Interim Executive Director Molly Quackenbush. Aside from his impressive seven year stint at the Museum of Science, Mortenson was also a VP at the Walt Disney Company for more than 20 years. While at the Museum of Science, he successfully accomplished many of the goals that he set out to tackle, including “raising $7.5 million towards capital improvements, tripling memberships, and increasing attendance by over 125,000 visitors per year.” Mortenson left the museum in 2015 to pursue other interests.

While his impressive undertakings at the Museum of Science helped to qualify Mortenson for his new role at the ROC, it was his role at Disney that focused on finance, planning, real estate, and property management, which helped him to secure the awesome task of helping to fill the remaining 350,000 square feet of space at the ROC, while holding steady the operational entities that are currently in place.

The Richardson is currently in the final stretch of the Renaissance Campaign for the Richardson Olmsted Campus, a capital campaign raising $10 million to fund the Lipsey Architecture Center and the continued redevelopment of the Campus.

Of his new role, Mortenson said, “I am greatly looking forward to joining the Richardson team and partnering with the community on this remarkable project. The Richardson is a stunning building that represents Buffalo’s history and its future as a model for reuse, innovation, and tourism. I’m excited to get to know our staff, volunteers, and neighbors as we work to preserve and grow this Buffalo treasure.”

EnLIGHTen photo by Joe Cascio

“After a national search that produced many exceptional candidates, we are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Richardson,” said Paul Hojnacki, President of the Richardson Center Corporation. “Mark’s experience with both real estate and cultural organizations as well as his passion for the Buffalo community make him the ideal person to take the Richardson Olmsted Campus to the next level. We’re so grateful to Board member Molly Quackenbush for stepping up to serve as our Interim Executive Director and look forward to welcoming her back to the Board of Directors.”

Supermoon – photo, Joe Cascio

Lead image: Christopher Hyzy

  • OldFirstWard

    “Mortenson left the museum in 2015 to pursue other interests.”

    Which in the context of this article, makes it appear as though Mr. Mortenson is traveling or engaging in a hobby of some sort. When in fact, he left the museum to take a CEO position in Arizona with the Grand Canyon Resort Corp. on Oct. 5, 2015. He replaced the former CEO Jennifer Turner, who filed a civil rights lawsuit in July of 2015, alleging she was terminated due to her sexual orientation as reported by the news outlet the DailyMIner.

    According the DailyMiner, the lawsuit alleges the tribe hired an attorney by the name of April Olson, who investigated Turner’s sexual orientation for no other reason than to disparage Turner’s reputation among vendors and other members of the tribe. Turner has said she is a lesbian, and was questioned by the tribe regarding her orientation during a closed executive session. She also claimed she often heard tribal members, including members of the GCRC board of directors, make disparaging remarks about gays and lesbians.

    The Grand Canyon Resort Corp., owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe in Peach Springs, AZ, operates three major attractions on the West Rim of the Grand Canyon, including a helicopter and boat tours, a Wild West-themed ranch and the Skywalk, a glass bridge that extends out over the canyon as well as white water river rafting trips.

    Yet in less than one year after his hiring at Grand Canyon Resort Corp. with an ambitious goal of expanding the parks attractions and amenities, Mr. Mortenson abruptly resigned his CEO position in August 2016. No reason was given, and we are left to speculate. Mr. Mortenson’s partner, Curt Maranto, is the Executive Director of the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora.

    • Michael DiPasquale

      And your point is…?

      • OldFirstWard

        Draw your own conclusions. When I looked into it, I saw a CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science who leaves a coveted position after eight years and many accolades, to take a position on the other side of the country with a higher enthusiasm to succeed, and suddenly decides to resign after a few months. It raises questions.

    • BufChester

      You make me embarrassed to be a human being.

      • OldFirstWard

        Why is that? Because you’re too lazy to do your own investigating. Everything I wrote above comes from reputable news outlets including Buffalo Business First. If you have a problem, take it up with them.

        The Richardson Olmsted Corp. is a taxpayer funded State owned non-profit. The people have a right to know about an Executive Director who will probably earn well north of $100K yearly. When I read this article I saw a gap of nearly three years and felt compelled know more about the person than to rely on the fluff of a press release.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    Please add to your to do list advocacy for the complex’s former north lawn, and a more Olmsted-esque campus…

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fd13d760ae3359e0a73f96a5924982dd66b061ab6009ad346a2b7ad5582a0160.jpg