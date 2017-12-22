Mark Mortenson tapped as new Executive Director of the ROC

The Richardson Olmsted Campus (ROC) has a new Executive Director. Starting January 10, Mark Mortenson will be behind the helm of the inspirational campus, which will soon include the Lipsey Architecture Center of Buffalo.
The former President and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science will be replacing Interim Executive Director Molly Quackenbush. Aside from his impressive seven year stint at the Museum of Science, Mortenson was also a VP at the Walt Disney Company for more than 20 years. While at the Museum of Science, he successfully accomplished many of the goals that he set out to tackle, including “raising $7.5 million towards capital improvements, tripling memberships, and increasing attendance by over 125,000 visitors per year.” Mortenson left the museum in 2015 to pursue other interests.
While his impressive undertakings at the Museum of Science helped to qualify Mortenson for his new role at the ROC, it was his role at Disney that focused on finance, planning, real estate, and property management, which helped him to secure the awesome task of helping to fill the remaining 350,000 square feet of space at the ROC, while holding steady the operational entities that are currently in place.
The Richardson is currently in the final stretch of the Renaissance Campaign for the Richardson Olmsted Campus, a capital campaign raising $10 million to fund the Lipsey Architecture Center and the continued redevelopment of the Campus.
Of his new role, Mortenson said, “I am greatly looking forward to joining the Richardson team and partnering with the community on this remarkable project. The Richardson is a stunning building that represents Buffalo’s history and its future as a model for reuse, innovation, and tourism. I’m excited to get to know our staff, volunteers, and neighbors as we work to preserve and grow this Buffalo treasure.”
“After a national search that produced many exceptional candidates, we are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Richardson,” said Paul Hojnacki, President of the Richardson Center Corporation. “Mark’s experience with both real estate and cultural organizations as well as his passion for the Buffalo community make him the ideal person to take the Richardson Olmsted Campus to the next level. We’re so grateful to Board member Molly Quackenbush for stepping up to serve as our Interim Executive Director and look forward to welcoming her back to the Board of Directors.”
Lead image: Christopher Hyzy