Over the holidays, people collect a lot of items for a lot of reasons. From food to clothing, there are those in need, and there are those who set out to ensure that those needs are fulfilled. When we think about Christmas, of course one of the first things that comes to mind is shopping. When we think about shopping, what do we think about? Toys! Yes, every child loves toys, except The Kinks, who only wanted money. Most of us probably had more toys than we knew what to do with when we were little. But that’s not the case for everyone, which is why it’s time to get “toy happy!”
Speaking of “toy happy”, Maddtat2 hosts a toy-raising party every December. The event is called Maddtat2 Toys for Tats Christmas Party. You get the point, or the needle, rather.
On Monday, December 18, people are invited to drop off a new toy to the Amherst Street tat shop in Black Rock. In exchange, the gift givers will receive either a ten dollar piercing gift certificate or a $20 tattoo gift certificate (great stocking stuffers). If you’re not in the tattoo mood, then there’s another way to go about this. Bring a toy to Casey’s Tavern on that same day, from 7pm to 11pm, where Black Rock’s favorite elf, Jodene Peñalvert,will be behind the pine. Adding to the fun, there will be games, food and drinks, t-shirt and hoody giveaways, art raffles, and entertainment.
This holiday season, think about the kids in Buffalo who are in need of a toy. Think about those who are in need of a tattoo. Toys and tattoos… toys and tattoos… now get busy searching for that special toy, and get rewarded for being a good boy or girl.
Maddtat2 Toys for Tats Christmas Party
Madd Ink Tattoo | 408 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY
Casey’s Tavern | 484 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY
Monday, December 18, 2017
7 PM – 11 PM
You can see the Facebook event for further details.