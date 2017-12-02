Lockhouse Distillery embarks upon ‘Custom Bottle Artist Series’

As micro breweries and distilleries become more popular throughout the land, their ability to create custom bottles and cans gets easier. Labeling technologies are becoming more advanced, making custom labeling for “one off” productions possible.

Now Lockhouse Distillery is entering the game, by releasing limited edition bottles, with labels featuring works by artists with a Buffalo connection. The first limited edition bottle release will be emblazoned with the artwork of Jordan Buckley, guitarist for international hardcore band Every Time I Die. The initial spirit selection will be Revolution Coffee Liqueur, produced in tandem with local coffee roastery, Public Espresso + Coffee.

“From the start, Lockhouse has been uniquely positioned to collaborate with so many talented people with Buffalo connections,” said Thomas Jablonski, a partner at Lockhouse. “From our Sakura Gin project with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Japanese Gardens, through our Single Hop Spirit creation with six local breweries, and now our ‘Artist Series’, these joint ventures are all designed to bring the best Buffalo has to offer together. We’re thrilled to work with Jordan, and think you’ll love the artists we’re in talks with for the next few limited releases.”

On Saturday, December 16, a launch for the custom bottle will be held at Lockhouse Distillery & Bar. The release follows a live performance of Every Time I Die at RiverWorks (sold out show). The afterparty will start at 10pm, and will include a live DJ set by Keith Buckley of Every Time I Die. Guests that evening can anticipate a Revolution Coffee Liqueur heavy cocktail menu, and discounted Limited Edition Revolution Coffee Liqueur bottle sales.

Bottles will be available at the distillery starting the day of the show, and will continue until all 500 bottles produced are sold. In the future, Lockhouse will be releasing two ‘Artist Series’ limited edition products per year.

Lockhouse Distillery & Bar, 41 Columbia Street, Buffalo NY 14204