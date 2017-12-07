LmnOh, Q: Alphabet soup – A Monthly Queer Coffee Party

With the rise of the coffee shops came the rise of diversity in many neighborhoods, from city to city. Since the beginning, cafés have been places where ideas are born, discussed, and acted upon. For a while, it was bohemians, discussing poetry while donning Greek fishermen’s caps and Parisian berets, that stirred things up. These days, coffee shops are melting pots for all walks of life. They are meeting places that are considered safe, progressive, and open. That’s why they are the perfect venues for meet-ups such as “LmnOh, Q”.
Not sure exactly what these letters stand for? On Saturday, December 9, from 2pm to 5pm, Remedy House, a coffee house in the Five Points neighborhood, will be the location of a queer coffee party as part of the ongoing LmnOh, Q series.
Curious? Well, it’s time to learn more…
Who are we and what do we do?
We’re a queer coffee party interested to add to Buffalo’s queer scene (outside of the bars) and to create a safe space for queers of all character.
How often does this take place?
Monthly (usually every fourth Saturday of the month) in Buffalo, NY at a different locally owned coffee establishment.
Stay tuned to LmnOh, Q on Facebook.
Remedy House | 429 Rhode Island | Buffalo, New York 14213
*Above interview style questions from the LmnOh, Q Facebook event page