Life is Succulent – Succulent Wreath Workshop

Wreathes aren’t just for the holidays, they are for year round occasions. Succulent wreathes in particular are wonderful to have in your home… in the kitchen, or in a bathroom, bedroom, wherever and whenever the fancy strikes. But where do you even get a succulent this time of year, except for online? And when you order one online, chances are that it won’t be exactly what you wanted.
The only way to score the perfect succulent wreath is to make it yourself… with the help of the gals at Her Story and Her Sanctuary on Hertel Avenue. These wreathes are perfect for the holiday season, but they can also be enjoyed long after the holidays are over. They also make great gifts! Not to mention that they are living works of art.
“Learn about the benefits of having succulents in your home, the basics of how to care for your wreaths & how to transplant, & continue to grow, your succulents once they have outgrown the wreath. These truly are living works of art that you will be able to enjoy for years to come once the succulents have been replanted & you can use the grapevine wreath base over & over!” – Her Story/Sanctuary
Succulent Wreath Workshop
$40 ticket price includes workshop, demo & cost of all materials to make:
- (1) 8 or 10 inch wreath with (1) large crystal of your choice + sage accents OR
- (6) 3 inch mini magnetic wreaths with (1) small crystal of your choice + sage accents each OR
- (2) 6 inch medium wreaths with (1) small crystal of your choice + sage accents each PLUS (1) 3 inch mini magnetic wreaths with
- (1) small crystal of your choice + sage accents each OR
- Mix & match! Pay a la carte with a $40 min workshop price
*There will be additional succulents and crystals available for purchase to complement your indoor sanctuary space.
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
7 PM – 8:30 PM
Her Sanctuary | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216