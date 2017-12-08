Let the games begin @ Thin Man

Thin Man Brewery is in the process of turning its mid-level dining area into a game room. Already, the space is in operational mode, with pinball machines, Foosball, Super Chexx bubble hockey, Skee-ball, and electronic darts. According to brewery/restaurant general manager, Josh Mullin, the game room, which overlooks the downstairs bar, turned out to be the perfect spot for these types of interactive activities. Next, a projection screen is being installed, and customers will be able to play Wii sports games.
Throughout the country, game rooms are making a big comeback. In Buffalo, pinball is all the rage once again, with tournaments being held throughout the city. In fact, it was Buffalo Pinball, the group that organizes many of the tournaments, that installed the pinball games at Thin Man. Just take one look at their website, and you will see that there is gameplay all over the region.
Now Thin Man has entered the gaming ring, with its own assortment of popular games. When this place fully lights up, it’s going to be pretty terrific. Games are currently operation, quarter dispensers are on hand, and Wii is on its way!
