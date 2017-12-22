Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Learn to cross-country ski @ Reinstein Woods

You’re never too old, or too young to learn to cross-country ski. This is a winter activity that you can do in your local park, or just about anywhere else for that matter, as long as there is enough snow on the ground. Plus, once you have your boots, skis and poles, you never have to pay for a lift ticket.

Cross country skiing is a  great exercise, it gets you moving in the great outdoors, and it can be a fun social activity. It’s also something that you can do on your own, which can be a very reflective and meditative exercise.

So, where does one learn how to cross-country ski locally? Reinstein Woods of course!

Learn the basics of cross-country skiing before going on a short guided ski tour.

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve – 93 Honorine Drive, Depew, NY 14043

Ski rental $8, or $5 for Friends of Reinstein members.

Registration required; call 716-683-5959.

Learn more about cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at Reinstein Woods, by clicking here.

