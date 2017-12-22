Learn to cross-country ski @ Reinstein Woods

In recent years, friends and families hosting Western New York “ex-pats” have been peppered with questions about the city’s overall resurgence and the growth of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Now, those former residents have an opportunity to learn more directly from BNMC executives and see the growing Medical Campus while visiting the area over the holidays.

The BNMC will host “Home for the Holidays,” a presentation by BNMC, Inc. CEO and President Matt Enstice, specifically geared to those Western New York natives now living in other places. The event will be held at dig at the Innovation Center on the Medical Campus on December 27 from 9:30 – 11:30 AM. The presentation and exterior Campus tour are designed to inform and inspire former residents with details of the growing opportunities on the Medical Campus and throughout the area. For many out-of-towners, it will be the first time to see ever-changing Campus skyline with the recently opened John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Bioscience while visiting Buffalo and the Medical Campus.

According to Enstice, “As our city and our economy transform, we are seeing a greater need to lure talent back to Western New York, particularly in technology fields as we cultivate the intersection of technology and, health care. We all know people who left the area years ago for opportunities not available at that time and now, as we experience real growth, we’d love to invite them back to discover Buffalo in a new way. It is our goal to provide a deeper look at the growing Innovation District we are building on the Medical Campus and to encourage ex-pats to consider how they can play a role.”

“Home for the Holidays” is part of BNMC’s overall strategy to raise awareness of the Medical Campus among those Western New York natives living outside the area and to encourage them to consider Buffalo for their next career move, whether it is in technology, health care, or other fields as a place to start a new business.

As the BNMC hosts other events for local residents, “Home for the Holidays” is reserved for those with Buffalo ties living in other cities, although the organization encourages all local residents to share the event with friends and family who plan to make a visit to Western New York this holiday season. The event is free and registration is required at buffaloexpats.eventbrite.com.

