Just Vino, Buffalo’s premiere wine bar serves up tapas and wine pairings with plenty of ambiance

Just Vino, Buffalo’s one and only premiere wine bar, is not only a cozy place to have a glass of wine, it’s also an experience. From wine and cookie pairings to flights, co-owners Ken Wood and Jeff Borsuk, will welcome you with a friendly hello and make sure your time with them is engaging.

Everyone has their wine preference. Whether it’s red, white, rosé , prosecco, champagne, or sparkling, Just Vino has an empty glass ready to be filled. Even if you’re unsure of what you like, they’ll talk you through it, not only in conversation, but with a little bit of laughter too.

There’s a plethora of wine, some kinds you may have never heard of nor tasted. Trying new wines and understanding proper glassware and what food pairs well with what makes learning fun.

With knowledge of history, shapes, aromas, notes, pairings, tannins, countries, and more, Ken and Jeff make the experience fun and educational. Their knowledge is based on a lifetime of loving wine, research, traveling around the world and reading books. With a variety of about 60 wines and an ever changing inventory, they’re excited to help you find the wine you’ll enjoy.

“I’ve lived in the apartment upstairs for about five years now and I still consider Just Vino my first home and my apartment my second home,” customer Pam Riggins said. Bartenders and owners greet customers by their first name and make sure everyone is having a good time. “If you’re not enjoying a wine, please let us know, we will pour you a new glass of something you’ll like,” Jeff said. It’s an intimate customer dynamic, where they want to get to know everyone and go beyond standard service.

Just Vino serves tapas like cheese platters, homemade dips and artisanal pizzas. They also have a selection of beer for those of you who don’t want wine. Stop in for happy hour everyday from 3 to 7 p.m. and check out their website for events and weekly specials! Looking for a cozy location to hold a corporate event or date night? Just Vino is happy to host you and pour you a glass of something you’ll love.

Check out the video below or click here to view more of their holiday decor!

Just Vino | 846 Main Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 725-0166 | Facebook